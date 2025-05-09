BTC Unveils Digital Enhancements to Elevate In-Store Customer Experience

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC is redefining the customer experience in its retail stores with the rollout of new digital tools designed to streamline service and capture real-time customer feedback. Among the innovations are the “Happy or Not” feedback platform and the Q-TRAC virtual queuing system, both aimed at delivering faster, smarter, and more satisfying interactions.

At the heart of BTC’s customer-focused transformation is the Happy or Not platform—an intuitive, in-store feedback system that empowers customers to rate their experience within seconds. Using a standalone digital device, customers can rate their service as excellent, good, average, or poor, while also providing feedback on the department visited, suggestions for improvement, and any standout service moments.

“This technology gives us an instant pulse on customer satisfaction,” said Madeleine Williams, Director of Sales & Fulfillment at BTC. “It’s not just about gathering data; it’s about listening, responding, and continuously improving. Since its launch, we’ve seen a measurable uptick in engagement, and more importantly, we’re using this feedback to drive real-time enhancements in our service delivery.”

The Happy or Not system was first introduced at BTC’s Marathon Mall, Southwest Plaza, and Pioneers Way retail locations in August 2024. Since then, store managers have been actively leveraging daily, weekly, and monthly reports to address areas of concern and celebrate service excellence. The feedback loop allows for dynamic adjustments and targeted coaching, ensuring that customer voices directly influence operational strategies.

“Customer comments—positive and negative—are an essential learning tool,” Williams added. “They help us identify friction points and fix them fast. It’s all about being proactive rather than reactive.”

Following the success of the pilot, BTC is preparing to expand the Happy or Not platform to more flagship locations in the months ahead.

In tandem with the feedback tool, BTC has also deployed the Q-TRAC virtual queuing system at its Mall at Marathon location. Designed to eliminate long wait times, Q-TRAC allows customers to check in with an agent upon arrival and then relax or browse the store until their name appears on the service screen. The system also displays the name of the associate assigned to assist them, personalizing the experience further. In the near future, customers will be able to scan a QR code to self-register, creating a fully contactless entry into the service queue.

“Q-TRAC has been a game changer,” Williams said. “It reduces congestion, enhances customer flow, and boosts overall service efficiency. The result is a better experience for both customers and employees—reduced stress, higher satisfaction, and improved performance across the board.”

These digital enhancements are part of BTC’s broader strategy to integrate smarter, customer-centric technologies into its retail operations, delivering measurable value and positioning the company as a leader in telecom retail innovation in The Bahamas.