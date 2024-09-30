BTC to honor loyal clients for Customer Experience Day

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – October 1st is recognized globally as Customer Experience (CX) Day, and in recognition of the annual observance, BTC is hosting a two-day celebration for their loyal customers.

K. Teneile Simmons, Head of CX at BTC, emphasized, during a media event held at Balmoral on Monday morning, that customers are the company’s most valuable asset, second to its employees.

This year marks the second year that BTC is celebrating CX Day. Festivities for@the annual observance will commence at their retail stores on Tuesday October 1st.