BTC to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to provide a Jump-start to 5,000 families

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- BTC is set to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to provide internet connectivity and laptops to 5,000 families in the next two years through the launch of its regional digital equity program, JUMP.

JUMP is a social empowerment program, which provides families in need with internet access at an affordable price. BTC and the Government of The Bahamas will provide a subsidy, and the families will pay a nominal monthly fee for internet access.

BTC CEO Sameer Bhatti and his team paid a courtesy call to The Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin to update her and her team on the progress of the JUMP program, and to provide updates on several projects that both entities are collaborating on.

Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, The Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin thanked BTC for its partnership and noted that: “We are optimistic about our continued partnership with BTC. We believe that the JUMP program will empower households in need to overcome barriers and realize an improved quality of life.”

“Education is personal to me,” said BTC CEO, Sameer Bhatti. “We believe that every child deserves access to a great education. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to ensuring families have the digital tools and internet connectivity they need to thrive. JUMP aims to empower not just students but entire families. When we equip families with the resources they need, we take positive strides towards a better future for us all. By fostering an environment conducive to learning and growth within the home, we are connecting communities and changing lives.”

Families also receive a free laptop, courtesy of a partnership with BTC and its parent company, C&W Communications with Dell. Additionally, each family will take part in a free comprehensive eight-week digital skills training program. The training will cover not only the child, but the entire family, teaching them how to use a variety of programs including the Microsoft Office suite. They will also learn how to access and utilize online Government services like My Gateway, complete online applications for employment, and they will also learn how to access and follow their child’s progress with the Ministry of Education using the education portal.

JUMP is currently in its trial phase and will be fully launched when the 2024/2025 academic year kicks off. Currently, thirty-five families are experiencing the benefits of the JUMP program.

“I think it’s an amazing program that benefits you and your children,” one of the testers commented. “It really gives you a jump-start by providing free devices internet access in your home.”

Families with school or college aged children from ages 3-25 that meet the criteria, are eligible to participate in the program.

JUMP is an initiative of BTC’s parent company, C&W Communications, and was officially launched last year in Barbados and endorsed by Prime Minister, Mia Mottley. The program has also been introduced in Jamaica, St. Lucia, and Grenada. The program provides a significant leap in bridging the digital divide and ensuring that no family is left behind in the digital age.