BTC teams up with the Government to power Clifford Park with free Wi-Fi for Independence celebrations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As thousands will flock to Clifford Park for the 50th anniversary of Independence celebrations on July 9th, they all will be able to tap into the free Wi-Fi, courtesy of a joint partnership with the Government’s “ParkConnect” initiative and BTC.

“ParkConnect” is a social initiative introduced by the Government to bridge the digital divide by providing free internet access at designated constituency parks and community centers throughout The Bahamas.

Wayde Watson, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs said: “We are happy to team up with BTC to provide free Wi-Fi at Clifford Park as a component of The Bahamas “ParkConnect” project for such a momentous occasion. Bahamians and all in attendance will be able to capture, share and preserve this iconic 50th independence celebration. This takes us one step closer in our efforts to bridge the digital divide in accordance with our Blueprint for Change and the United Nations Millenium development goals, giving free access to reliable internet services. We as a Ministry and a Government are proud of this accomplishment.”

BTC’s CEO Sameer Bhatti said the company is making major strides to bridge the digital divide, and through this initiative, residents and guests who will gather next week at Clifford Park will have access to internet connectivity for one of the largest gatherings to ever be held at the site.

“As we celebrate the country’s 50th anniversary of Independence, we are proud to show our love and support. We started this journey with the Government last summer, and to date, we’ve already connected over forty parks in New Providence and across the country. It was therefore an honor for us to work on this special project, to provide connectivity to Clifford Park. Everyone attending the celebrations on the park can take advantage of it as they share photos and upload videos of this historic milestone,” Bhatti said.

The Golden Jubilee Ecumenical Service, military tattoo and cultural show will be held at Clifford Park on July 9. An Independence family fun day is also planned for Clifford Park on July 10.

Under the Government’s “ParkConnect” initiative, BTC has been assigned to connect 60 parks with Wi-Fi, of which 45 parks have been connected thus far. The move is a collaborative effort of the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, in partnership with BTC and other providers.