BTC teams up with the Broadcasting Corporation to bring the Tokyo Olympic Games free to all viewers across The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Viewers across the entire archipelago have free access to watch the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games thanks to a partnership with BTC and the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB). BTC is the title sponsor to ZNS’ “free-to-air” rights to broadcast the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

BTC CEO Andre Foster commented on the partnership, saying: “We could not be more proud of this partnership with the national broadcaster to deliver ‘free-to-air’ coverage of the 2020 Olympics to every resident of The Bahamas, ensuring everyone has access to all the excitement of the games, with or without a television subscription service.

“Across the archipelago, all a household needs is a television in the home tuned into the ZNS off-air channels and they will be able to catch all the Olympic action.

“BTC, as a carrier of the national broadcaster channels on our Flow TV platform, will also receive ZNS Olympic coverage on our state-of-the-art digital IPTV platform at no additional cost to FlowTV subscribers. Our sponsorship helps to provide every Bahamian home with access to the Olympics and this is just one example of how BTC is giving back to The Bahamas in a really big way.

“The country’s pioneer in telecommunications partnering with the pioneer in television broadcast services makes this a very special moment for both of us in serving The Bahamas.

“BTC has a rich history of support for sports and over the years, we’ve heavily invested in track and field and swimming to ensure that athletes were afforded the opportunity to compete and represent the country.

“BTC has also provided major endorsement contracts to a number of athletes including our first gold medalist, Tonique Williams. The company has also endorsed the Golden Girls, the Golden Knights and Shaunae Miller to name a few.

“We believe in supporting our athletes by providing them with the assistance needed to help to fuel their passion so that they can realize their dreams.”

Residents with Flow TV can tune into channels 113 or 115 and the FlowTV mobile app. All other viewers can watch the games on ZNS.

BCB General Manager Kayleaser Deveaux-Isaacs said: “The chairman, on behalf of the board of directors and the executives of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, are very pleased to be partnering with BTC on the ‘free-to-air’ television broadcast coverage of the 2020 Olympics.

“Both entities have a strong relationship presently, as in the past, and as proud Bahamian entities, we are very happy to be bringing the Olympics once again to the Bahamian people.

“We hope to foster greater relations as legacy companies and BCB will continue to highlight the great achievements of Bahamians locally and internationally in its programming.”

BTC has also enjoyed a long-term relationship with the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) and The Bahamas Olympic Committee and has been title sponsor of the CARIFTA Track and Field and Swimming teams and the IAAF World Relays.

BTC congratulated Joanna Evans for her second place finish in the women’s 400m freestyle heat and Izaak Bastian for his performance in the men’s 100m breaststroke. The company wishes the entire team — Samson Colebrooke, Steven Gardiner, Jamal Wilson, Donald Thomas, Tynia Gaither, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Brianne Bethel, Anthonique Strachan, Pedrya Seymour, Doneisha Anderson, Megan Moss, Lacathera Cooper, Joanna Evans, Laura Morley and Izaak Bastian — best of luck.