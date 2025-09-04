BTC Strengthens Community Ties Through Back-to-School Partnership

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC, in collaboration with Vitamalt, the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), and several corporate and community partners, hosted “Volunteer to Vitalize the School Year,” a mega back-to-school event that brought energy, excitement, and empowerment to Windsor Park on August 23rd.

The event welcomed hundreds of inner-city students and families for a day of giving, community engagement, and celebration. BTC played a leading role in the initiative, curating a vibrant “Kiddies Corner” filled with inflatables, interactive games, and live entertainment. The company also sponsored complimentary haircuts and hair-braiding services, helping students head into the new school year with confidence and pride.

“We’re proud to play a role in shaping the next generation and to stand behind efforts that uplift and support our youth,” said Stacy Mackey, BTC’s B2C Marketing Manager. “This initiative is more than just about school supplies; it’s about restoring hope, building community, and letting our young people know that they matter. As a company deeply rooted in Bahamian society, BTC is committed to empowering families, igniting potential, and helping students start the academic year strong.”

In addition to distributing essential school supplies, the event featured free food and beverages, along with captivating performances by the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s K-9 Unit, the Fire and Traffic Divisions, and the renowned Urban Renewal Band.

“We always welcome the support of corporate sponsors like BTC, who recognize the value in investing in our communities,” said Darvy Pratt, Officer-in-Charge of the RBPF’s Community, Urban Renewal & Neighborhood Policing Unit. “Events like this do more than ease financial burdens; they inspire trust, strengthen relationships, and let our youth know that they are seen, supported, and valued. BTC continues to be a model partner; they don’t just talk about change; they invest in it.”

Eryn Marshall, Vitamalt Brand Representative at Commonwealth Brewery, said the back-to-school event was an opportunity to unite, uplift, and energize the community in a meaningful way. “Vitamalt is proud to stand with organizations like BTC and the RBPF to ensure every child feels valued and prepared,” Marshall said. “We believe that when companies come together with a shared purpose, we can create real, lasting impact.”

BTC’s support of the Vitamalt back-to-school event is one of several contributions the company has made to support Bahamian families as they prepared for the opening of the school year. The company has also extended back-to-school support to teachers, the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, and Great Commission Ministries, underscoring its commitment to national development and youth empowerment.