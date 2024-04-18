BTC Sponsors National Family Island regatta, Will Provide Free Wi-Fi

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Thousands attending the upcoming National Family Island Regatta in Geroge Town, Exuma, will be able to take advantage of free Wi-Fi, compliments of BTC, throughout the five-day event.

Director of Commercial Operations Keisha Edwards said having a presence at the Exuma regatta strengthens the strong bond and connection that BTC has forged with “Exumians” and visitors to the island for many years.

“BTC has always been a premier sponsor of culture and all things Bahamian, and when it comes to the Exuma regatta, BTC is embedded in that community and we are happy that we can serve once again this year as a sponsor and we have provided $10,000 to support the event,” Edwards said. “We are also excited about offering residents and visitors free Wi-Fi at Regatta Park, along with other awesome offers. This is truly something that they would appreciate as they use their devices to capture regatta memories.”

The Chairman and Commodore of the National Family Island Regatta Committee, Dallas Knowles, expressed his appreciation to BTC for this year’s donation, stating that the Company has been a faithful and longstanding supporter of the National Family Island Regatta for many years.

“Corporate sponsorship is key for this and any cultural event, and BTC has been one of our biggest supporters, so we are very grateful that they are still committed to making sure that this regatta is a success,” Knowles said. “As the cost of the regatta goes up, it is more important that we have support so that we can maintain the high level of standard that is expected at the Regatta, and thanks to BTC, we can do that.”

Knowles also said that the free Wi-Fi will be a plus because, for the first time ever, an official National Regatta App will be available on Google Play for Android and iPhone users, giving fans the ability to view sloop races in real time via live stream.

BTC will have a major presence at Regatta Park in George Town, with a full promotional booth, and at the Skipper’s Party. Customers who sign up or port in for a postpaid plan of $64.99 or higher will receive a free handset. Prepaid customers who activate a $15 or high combo plan throughout the duration of the regatta will receive free data for WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. Customers can use the new and improved MyBTC Mobile App to purchase prepaid plans.

The Regatta is slated to be held April 23rd – 27th at Elizabeth Harbour.