BTC Sponsors National Family Island Regatta in Exuma

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, BTC is excited to continue its on-going sponsorship of the National Family Island Regatta; the first to kick off this week in George Town, Exuma.

“BTC has been one of our longest and most outstanding sponsors over the years,” said Danny Strachan, Chairman and Commodore of the National Family Island Regatta. “We are extremely delighted and grateful that BTC is partnering with us at this first event after the pandemic.”

The country is gradually seeing the return of many events and activities including Family Island regattas and festivals. Strachan said it is expected that there will be a tremendous turnout at this week’s Exuma regatta, and he is elated that BTC is onboard to give its full sponsorship support.

“BTC has always been involved in community affairs, and through their corporate contribution over the years, BTC has been able to help communities grow and develop,” Strachan said. “The Ministry of Health has relaxed a lot of the restrictions, so we are looking forward to many persons coming to the island, but we are also admonishing them to be responsible and to keep themselves safe.”

Andre Foster, BTC’s CEO noted that having a presence in Exuma will only serve to solidify the strong bond and connection that BTC has with Exuma residents and visitors to the island.

“BTC has always been a premier sponsor of culture and all things Bahamian. When it comes to the Exuma regatta – the largest regatta of them all – we are always excited. This is the first regatta out of the gate since 2019, our team is fired up we’re here for the entire experience. We’re not just on the island for an event, we’ve been here for years and we’re embedded in the community,” Foster said. “BTC is the number one service provider throughout the country, and this week we’re canvassing communities that have recently been upgraded with fiber services on the island. While we’re conducting upgrades, we’re also getting valuable feedback from our customers on how to further improve and enhance our service.”

Foster continued: “This is my first Family Island regatta as CEO of BTC, and I’m happy to be on the ground with the team delivering best in class service to Exuma.”

BTC will have a major presence at the regatta in George Town, with a full promotional booth showcasing unbeatable offers. The company has also forged partnerships with national broadcaster ZNS TV & Radio, Exuma Blaze Radio and 700 Wines and Spirits.

The BTC marketing team will partake in live radio remotes and daily chit chats with both stations to promote special offers.

The Company is also expected and be a special guest at the Skipper’s Party and BTC’s CEO, Andre Foster, will present the BTC trophy at the regatta’s closing ceremony on April 23rd.

As for special Exuma regatta deals, BTC is providing offers for all residential, prepaid and postpaid. Customers can visit BTC’s social media pages for more details.

The following areas are presently open to Exuma residents interested in upgrading to fiber to their home or businesses: Bahama Sound 11, 14 & 18, George Town, Forest, Farmer’s Hill, Staniel Cay and Black Point.

Fiber to the home will ultimately replace BTC’s copper network and allow users to experience a more robust service with faster internet speeds, more reliable service with undisputable value.