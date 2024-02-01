BTC restores services to Grand Bahama customers following network sabotage

Company continues to move forward to complete fiberization efforts.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC customers on Grand Bahama who experienced interruptions in service due to network sabotage have had their services restored.

During December and January, BTC made complaints to the Royal Bahamas Police Force relative to copper theft and network sabotage in residential areas, including Lucaya, Fortune Bay, Fortune Hill, Chesapeake, Heritage Hunters, and Regency. This resulted in a loss of landline, internet, and television services for numerous customers.

The network sabotage has resulted in a delay in teams completing the residential fiber buildout of Grand Bahama, as full concentration was placed on restoring services as quickly as possible.

“We had multiple areas that were impacted by the cutting of copper, and a number of customers were impacted. We have managed to get the services of all of these customers up and running since last week, so from that standpoint, everything has been sorted out,” said Dominic Petty, BTC’s Executive Senior Manager for the Northern Bahamas.

Grand Bahama customers who are still experiencing issues can reach out to BTC’s contact center at 225-8252 or visit the Pioneer’s Way retail store for assistance.

Meanwhile BTC continues to collaborate with the police as they continue to investigate the constant copper theft. Last year, the police apprehended culprits who were charged with copper theft and network sabotage.

According to Petty, it is BTC’s plan to push to migrate our remaining copper customers over to our high-speed fiber network. Despite these acts of sabotage, BTC remains committed to ensuring that the nation’s second city is fully fiberized.

“We are now focused on fiberizing businesses in the Downtown area, Port Lucaya Marketplace, Freeport Harbour and Queen’s Highway corridor. In the coming weeks, technicians will also move into the residential areas of Bahamia, Greening Glade and the ‘Over the Bridge’ community,” Petty ended.