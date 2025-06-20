BTC Renews Commitment as Corporate Sponsor for the 14 th Annual Geriatrics Push-a- Thon

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Demonstrating its continued dedication to the health and well-being of the nation’s senior citizens, BTC is proud to return as a corporate sponsor for the 14th Annual Geriatric Push-a-Thon, scheduled for Saturday, July 5th.

Hosted by the Public Hospitals Authority and the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, the Push-a-Thon is a dynamic community event that features a run, walk, and push — all aimed at promoting mobility, fostering inclusion, and supporting those who care for the elderly.

This year’s event is being held under the patronage of veteran public servant, the Hon. Leslie Miller, and carries the inspiring theme: “Keep Pushing Forward; For Greatness Awaits Those Who Persist.”

BTC is also actively encouraging its employees to get involved by registering and participating in the event.

K. Teneile Simmons, BTC’s Executive Senior Manager of CX & Contact Center Operations, noted:

“We are delighted to support the 14th annual Geriatric Push-a-Thon — an event that champions healthy aging and inspires our seniors to remain active. Our contribution will help provide essential resources such as walk aids, supportive footwear, and wheelchairs, empowering our elderly to live more independent and fulfilling lives.”

BTC’s sponsorship of the Push-a-Thon aligns with its broader commitment to health and wellness. Recent initiatives include an Easter Farmers Market featuring locally grown produce, Women’s Health Month celebrations, and ongoing programming for Men’s Mental Health Month — all part of the company’s drive to promote employee and community well-being.

Dr. Kezia Rolle, Chairperson of the Geriatric Push-a-Thon, expressed appreciation for BTC’s continued support:

“The Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre and Geriatric Hospital extend our sincere gratitude to BTC for partnering with us for Push-a-Thon 2025. As a corporate sponsor, BTC has generously donated $5,000, which will be used to purchase much-needed medical equipment and supplies for our residents. BTC has been a longstanding and dedicated supporter, and it is through partnerships like this that we are able to continue this important initiative.”

Community members are encouraged to participate in this meaningful event by registering at www.pushathon242.com or in person at the Sandilands Geriatric Hospital. The registration fee is $20 and may be paid at the hospital’s business office or via Cash and Go.

The Run, Walk, Push-a-Thon begins promptly at 6:00 AM on Saturday, July 5th.