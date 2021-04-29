BTC reduces costs of prepaid plans in response to pandemic

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC said yesterday that it has reduced the costs of its prepaid mobile plans with an emphasis on ‘supersizing’ the value to its subscribers.

The new prepaid combo plans come as a response to the global pandemic, which continues to impact many Bahamians.

BTC CEO, Andre Foster said: “We’re optimistic about our current outlook and the progress made in the last several months, but the reality remains that many persons are in need and still require relief. We’ve responded to this by reducing the cost of our 10-day combo plan by 20 percent and our 30-day combo by 35 percent providing significant savings to our customers.

“In addition, we’ve supersized these plans with more data and unlimited minutes to allow them to do more of what they love, while on the go. Earlier this year, we also introduced prepaid plans starting from a low as $1 and $3. These single-day plans deliver 30-minutes or 90-minutes of talk-time respectively, plus free WhatsApp chat for 3-days. Our customer service teams have been actively working with our customers to ensure they stay connected with BTC and we have been offering special payment options and practical solutions to meet their needs.”

The company’s prepaid combo plans are VAT inclusive, and customers pay one flat rate. The 10-day combo plan previously priced at $25 is now $20 and includes unlimited minutes to call any network, plus the United States and Canada. 6GB of data, unlimited WhatsApp and Facebook chat, free data for YouTube, plus rollover data are included.

The 30-day combo plan was reduced from $60 to $39 dollars and includes unlimited minutes to call any network, plus the United States and Canada. The plan also includes 4GB of data, unlimited WhatsApp and Facebook chat, free data for YouTube, plus rollover data.