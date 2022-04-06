BTC recognizes top Account Managers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several account managers were recently recognized at the Business-to-Business (B2B) annual kick-off session at Fusion Superplex last month.

Michelle Lewis received the top Enterprise Award for achieving the highest number of monthly recurring sales (MRS) in 2021. Lewis was recently promoted to Manager of Service Management.

Leandro Ingraham, Senior Associate, Enterprise Sales, took second place for hitting all set sales targets.

Small & Medium Business (SMB) sales person Yvette Clarke won the top SMB award for achieving the highest MRS, and second place went to Wayne Rolle for the second highest MRS achievement.

BTC’s Senior Director of B2B Enterprise, Andre Knowles said: “I’d like to extend congratulations to our top sales achievers and have them know that their efforts never go unnoticed. These dedicated individuals have pushed hard, and I am so pleased with their commitment and dedication to BTC.

“They have certainly set the tone of what we plan to achieve throughout the remainder of 2022, and that includes hitting and exceeding all of our target goals.”

Teneile Simmons, Senior Manager SMB & Enterprise Sales, Andre Knowles, Senior Director B2B Enterprise, Yvette Clarke SMB Sales, Najah Finlayson, Manager of Government Relations. Teneile Simmons, Senior Manager SMB & Enterprise Sales, Wayne Rolle SMB Sales, Andre Knowles, Senior Director B2B Enterprise. Sherell Moncur, Manager of Sales Operations and Yvette Clarke, SMB Sales. Sam Naoshy, Senior Director of SMB & Commercial Lead of B2B Operations at Cable & Wireless Communications, Giovanni Nicholls, Pre-Sales Engineer, Andre Knowles, Senior Director B2B Enterprise. Leandro Ingraham, Senior Associate Enterprise Sales, Trevor Styles, Manager of Enterprise and Government Sales, Andre Knowles, Senior Director B2B Enterprise. (L-R) Andre Knowles, Senior Director B2B Enterprise; Michelle Lewis, Manager of Service Management and Trevor Styles.

The informative sales meeting also featured a series of presentations that focused on achieving greater success for the remainder of 2022. The meeting included an overview of B2B including the B2B Commercial Strategy, which was presented by Nicolas Collette, VP of B2B at Cable & Wireless Communications.

The Strategy outlined the five pillars for success, which included: Connect, Secure, Collaborate, Cloud and Internet of Things (IOT).

The plans for success were also presented for three areas: Small-Medium Business (SMB), Enterprise and Government (E&B), and Multi-National Companies (MNC).

Lively presentations were also given by Sam Naoshy, Senior Director of SMB & Commercial Lead of B2B Operations at Cable & Wireless Communications; and Jenson Sylvester, Head of Cable & Wireless Communications MNC, B2B, and its Regional & Commercial Business Solutions.

The SMB management team also participated in a panel discussion to speak to their respective areas and changes that one can expect to be implemented for goal completion in 2022.

Teneile Simmons, Senior Manager for SMB, gave a presentation on the plans for the recently reorganized SMB department. There was an on-boarding of additional sales agents along with focused training on BTC’s products and services.