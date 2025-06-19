BTC Partners with Roker’s Gas Station to Launch 24/7 Prepaid Top Up Kiosk

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In a continued effort to make its prepaid Top Up service more accessible and to strengthen ties with its valued reseller partners, BTC has partnered with Roker’s Gas Station on Faith Avenue to launch a new self-service Top Up kiosk.

The kiosk offers customers a convenient way to purchase BTC prepaid credit, with denominations ranging from just $1 to $100 — available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Customers can also select from data-only plans or data and talk combo plans and purchase prepaid SIM cards and eSIMs at the station’s main counter.

This latest initiative highlights BTC’s commitment to enhancing customer experience through technology and community-based partnerships.

To commemorate the launch, BTC hosted a customer appreciation and partnership event on Saturday, June 14 at Roker’s Gas Station. Members of BTC’s Sales and Fulfillment team were on hand to meet customers, answer questions, and distribute exciting giveaways — including tablets and mobile devices.

Adding to the celebration and in the spirit of Father’s Day, Roker’s Gas Station owner, Peter Roker, held a raffle drawn from their customer database, with prizes including a 65-inch flat-screen TV and gas vouchers.

“We’re proud to continue what has been a long-standing relationship with BTC,” said Roker. “In fact, we were one of the original Quick Cell phone vendors, so it feels like a full-circle moment to now be offering this new Top Up service at Roker’s Gas Station. This kiosk brings real value and convenience to the community — whether customers are stopping for fuel or grabbing a quick bite, they can top up their phone in seconds. The response so far has been fantastic, and we’re excited to be part of BTC’s continued drive to innovate and serve.”

Madeleine Williams, BTC’s Director of Sales, added: “This partnership is about more than just expanding access; it’s about celebrating the businesses that help us serve our customers better. Roker’s Gas Station is a key location for residents of the Faith Avenue and Carmichael Road area, and we’re proud to collaborate with Peter Roker and his team to bring BTC services even closer to home.”

The installation at Roker’s Gas Station builds on an earlier collaboration with CTI Cellular, which saw a Top Up kiosk installed at the Mall at Marathon in May. A similar customer event was held to highlight that offer as well.

As part of its broader strategy to enhance accessibility, BTC plans to roll out additional Top Up kiosks at gas stations and other high-traffic businesses across New Providence.

Additionally, to further celebrate and support its loyal merchant partners, BTC is planning a “Merchant Mixer” event in July — aimed at fostering connections, sharing opportunities, and recognizing the contributions of current and prospective resellers.