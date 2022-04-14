BTC looking to fill several seasonal roles

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As BTC continues its ambitious roll-out of fiber throughout The Bahamas, the telecoms operator is seeking to fill a number of new seasonal

roles in the coming weeks to ramp-up its efforts.

The company is in search of experienced individuals to fill the roles of: Sales Account Executives for Small and Medium Business, Residential Sales Agents, Fiber Technicians, Customer Service Representatives, and Service Delivery Back Office Support. Job descriptions will be advertised this week in the local dailies, as well as on BTC’s social media platforms.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to attend an in-person interview later this month at a job fair.

“We’re excited about where we are on our transformation journey. We’ve made some really big strides advancing our People agenda, and we are so happy to reach out and offer some great opportunities for interested persons to join our team,” said BTC’s Director of People, Darron Turnquest.

“We’re looking for ambitious and energetic persons who are either experienced in the telecoms industry, or are eager to learn more about what this industry has to offer and how it can benefit them.”

Turnquest added: “We are seeking to fill these roles in the next four weeks as we push to fulfill our commitment to fully fiberize The Bahamas by the end of 2023. We know that many persons are still unemployed, having lost their jobs during the height of the pandemic, and many that have recently entered the workforce so we encourage these persons to also apply if they have experience in any of the positions that are being advertised. The roles offer flexibility to carve out your own hours.”

BTC’s implementation of fiber started in Bimini and Eastern New Providence. Thus far, fiber has been installed in Exuma, Grand Bahama, Abaco, San Salvador, Rum Cay, parts of Long Island, Crooked Island and New Providence.

For the first quarter of 2022, BTC has completed massive upgrades, providing access to fiber to an additional 10,000 homes. BTC has committed to have The Bahamas fully fiberized by the end of 2023, which will offer best in class service for all users. Fiber to the home will ultimately replace BTC’s copper network and allow users to experience a more robust service with faster internet speeds of up to 600mbps.