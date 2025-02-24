BTC launches the highly anticipated Samsung S25 Series

Nassau, Bahamas –– The wait is finally over for Samsung lovers

looking for an upgrade! The Samsung S25 series is now available in all BTC retail

stores in New Providence.

BTC’s official launch of the Samsung S25 was held at its Mall at Marathon Retail Store

on February 21st, featuring a lively and engaging event attended by members of BTC’s

Commercial Team, postpaid and prepaid customers, as well as Samsung’s

Merchandiser Mirlande Sherman.



A few members of BTC’s Sales, Commercial and Marketing team pose for

a photo with BTC CEO Sameer Bhatti (center) at the Feb. 21 st launch of the Samsung

S25 series.

Keisha Edwards, BTC’s Director of Commercial Operations said, “Knowing the love that

Bahamians have for the Samsung brand, we’re thrilled to bring the highly anticipated

Samsung S25 series to our customers, giving them access to the latest cutting-edge

technology on BTC’s superfast network. Whether you’re a longtime Samsung fan or

looking to make the switch, now is the perfect time to upgrade.”

Mirlande Sherman, a Samsung merchandiser for The Bahamas said, “I am very happy

that BTC has launched the S25 series, and we had the opportunity to present this latest

model to BTC customers. Persons buying this phone will not be disappointed. The S25

has a lot of key features, mainly the AI language translator that is very popular, so I

would truly encourage persons to upgrade and give Samsung a try.”

BTC Ambassador, Bodine Victoria shows off the clarity of the Samsung

S25, now available at BTC retail stores in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25+ are sleek, premium smartphones featuring

immersive screens, sophisticated cameras, and a slimmed-down design for a more

comfortable grip. Both models are powered by Samsung’s most advanced custom-

made processor, delivering optimized battery life and enhanced AI-driven functionality.

Designed for convenience and innovation, the Samsung S25’s “AI Companion”

anticipates users’ needs, enabling natural conversation-based commands to streamline

everyday tasks. The all-new ‘Now Brief’ feature delivers personalized updates

throughout the day, such as weather reminders or important alerts. Additionally, the

Audio Eraser function filters out background noise from videos, while Galaxy AI allows users to fine-tune audio elements such as voices, music, and wind for an enhanced listening experience.

For more details on the Samsung S25 series, visit any BTC retail store in New

Providence or www.samsung.com.