BTC Launches ‘Air’ in Bimini, Eyes Eleuthera Next in Fiber Rollout

BIMINI, BAHAMAS —- Bahamas Telecommunications Company has officially launched BTC Air, bringing full fiber integration to the island of Bimini.

CEO Sameer Bhatti revealed that 90% of the island has already adopted the new service, installed entirely by a 100% Bahamian technician team.

Eleuthera is next on the agenda, as BTC moves forward with its mission to deliver reliable, high-speed telecom services across the country.