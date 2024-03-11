BTC “Inspires Inclusion”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With the overall aim to “Inspire Inclusion,” BTC pulled out all the stops to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD) last week, simply to remind its female staff that they are valued, respected, and very much appreciated.

IWD is celebrated every year on March 8th, and it’s an important day on BTC’s and its parent company, Liberty Latin America’s corporate calendar. For both companies, IWD is a time to host events and virtual sessions to promote gender parity, empower women, and highlight women’s achievements in the technical field.

The 2024 IWD theme was Inspire Inclusion. It meant that we should be willing to openly embrace the diversity of race, age, ability, faith, body image, and how women are identified.

To commemorate IWD, BTC hosted an International Women’s Day Forum on March 7th at Fusion Superplex to “Inspire Inclusion” among its female staff.

The Forum, hosted by BTC Ambassador Bodine Victoria, saw many BTC employees and special guests coming together to support, uplift, and inspire women.

Prince Blyden, a Health and Wellness representative from the company’s medical insurance partner, CG Atlantic Insurance Company, spoke about the various ways to achieve nutrition goals. An exercise segment and fitness pep-talk were led by fitness coach and trainer Marcellus Hall, and there was also a lively panel discussion that comprised of BTC women and special guest Cherrylee Pinder, an Executive Human Resources Training coach. The panel’s topic was Women in Leadership – Living and Leading with Purpose. The panel explored a wide range of meaningful topics for women in leadership roles, such as breaking the glass ceiling, the importance of role models and mentors, parenting and the working woman, and forging inclusiveness in the workplace. However, the highlight of BTC’s International Women’s Day Forum was the keynote address delivered by the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training.

Hanna-Martin encouraged BTC team members to celebrate the many advances of women who have made tremendous strides in The Bahamas.

“International Women’s Day is also a day of solidarity for women at BTC and throughout the Bahamas, so I am here today in solidarity with you,” Hanna-Martin said.

“It is fitting that the women present in this room be recognized for their work and their contribution to BTC. You represent moving parts and essential components of this corporate engine called BTC, and pausing to recognize and celebrate the women of this organization helps to ensure that your valuable contributions are never taken for granted and your work and your worth is never invisible in the normal scheme of things.”

Hanna-Martin continued: “The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is Inspire Inclusion, and the overarching thing is to invest in women and accelerate progress. Inclusion within the context of the workplace has a specific mandate. It is more than just adding bodies, but it is about engagement, and it is about women’s real participation at every level of the corporate structure.”

Focusing on this year’s International Women’s Day theme of Inspire Inclusion, the Minister of Education said more women are needed at the decision-making table in all sectors of society.

“Without equity, you will have social imbalance and the absence of collective harmony. Women bring unique perspectives and strengths from which all can benefit. It is therefore necessary that women are fully included because we represent half of the population, we head households and we are contributing in all areas of the nation, and we must participate fully in the shaping of our nation.”

In recognition of IWD, BTC also recognized 17 women who have made a difference in their respective roles from various areas of the business. The women were recognized at the IWD Forum and featured on International Women’s Day in The Nassau Guardian and on BTC’s social media platforms.

BTC CEO Sameer Bhatti said: “I thank BTC women for their efforts and their invaluable contributions to the business. Over the years, we have garnered much success as a telecoms and broadband provider because of the commitment, dedication, determination, and passion of our brilliant women. On this International Women’s Day, I encourage the women of BTC to continue their push to Inspire Inclusion within their respective teams, as this will only forge a greater sense of belonging, relevance, and empowerment for their female colleagues.”

Bhatti continued: “BTC would not have been the company that it is today if we did not inspire inclusion and embrace equity in various areas of the business. To the entire team of women at BTC, I’d like to say that you are embraced, you are valued, and you are respected.”

Some 60% of the staff at BTC are comprised of women.