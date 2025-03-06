Watch ILTV Live
BTC hosts empowerment brunch for Int’l Women’s Day

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – BTC is hosting an International Women’s Day Brunch today under the theme “Accelerate Action,” at Oasis at Crypto Isle, a panel discussion is currently underway at the empowerment event; News Director at Eyewitness News Genea Noel is a participating panelist.

Ms. Noel, while speaking about the importance of being a woman in a leadership role, emphasized the necessity of creating opportunities for other women to excel as well.

She reminded the attendees that there is enough space for everyone to succeed and encouraged a mindset of collaboration and empowerment.

Other panelists include LaToya Hanna Moxey Senior Manager of Marketing, Toni Seymour CEO of Bahamas Power Light Limited and Mikea Zonicle Associate, People Team.

Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles will deliver the keynote address at the brunch.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

