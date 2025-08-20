BTC honors 39 outstanding employees in recognition ceremony – Q2 honorees from New Providence and the Family Islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC continues its commitment to celebrating excellence within its workforce by recently recognizing 39 employees from all sectors of the business in New Providence and the Family Islands for their exceptional performance during the second quarter of 2025.

This celebration comes on the heels of BTC making several major transformative announcements last week in Bimini, where it introduced its BTC Air Network and fully upgraded its retail store, and in Grand Bahama, where it announced that the island was completely fiberized, with all projects successfully executed by its team members.

The recognition ceremony took place on August 13 at BTC’s Perpall Tract headquarters, where the selected employees received certificates and had their achievements formally acknowledged.

Chosen by their managers for consistently surpassing expectations and demonstrating steadfast dedication to their roles, these 39 individuals represent the very best of BTC’s talent. This event forms part of BTC’s ongoing quarterly recognition program, which aims to cultivate a workplace culture that values and rewards high performance. These quarterly celebrations also serve as important milestones leading up to BTC’s annual Employee of the Year announcement at the end of 2025.

“We believe in celebrating those who make a difference,” said BTC’s People Director, Patrice Thompson. “These are the individuals who push boundaries and lead by example. This Q2 group represents some of the very best of who we are as a company. Their dedication fuels our progress and strengthens the trust our customers place in us every day. By highlighting these remarkable contributions, we hope to inspire a ripple effect of excellence throughout our entire organization.”

The second-quarter recognition followed BTC’s Q1 celebration, where 47 employees were similarly honored for their achievements. Additional recognition events are expected to take place at the close of Q3 and Q4.

Thompson emphasized the importance of recognizing internal excellence: “We know that engaged and appreciated employees deliver their best work. These recognition moments not only celebrate success but help build a stronger, more connected team.”

Thompson further noted, “With every spotlight and celebration, BTC reaffirms its dedication to building a culture where employees are recognized, empowered, and celebrated — not just for what they do, but for the passion and purpose with which they do it.”

Angel Adderley, B2B Government Sales Account Manager and a Top Performer honoree, said, “This award is not just a personal achievement; it’s a reflection of the incredible support and collaboration within my team. I’m proud to contribute to a company that values innovation, integrity, and excellence, and I’m even prouder to be part of a team that consistently delivers on those values. Recognition like this motivates me to continue pushing boundaries and delivering outstanding service to our clients across The Bahamas.”

In addition to the quarterly recognition ceremonies, BTC will host a long-service awards ceremony at Government House next month, where employees who have dedicated 30 years or more to the organization will be honored.