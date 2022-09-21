BTC gets fifth CEO in as many years

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has announced the appointment of Sameer Bhatti to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a press statement from the company, BTC said that Bhatti will have overall responsibility for the company’s operations across The Bahamas.

His appointment makes him the fifth person to occupy the role in the last five years, following past CEOs: André Foster, Garfield “Garry” Sinclair, Dexter Cartwright, and Leon Williams.

Inge Smidts, BTC’s Board Chair, and Chief Executive Officer, described Bhatti as “an experienced telecommunications executive with demonstrated success”.

She continued: “He is a visionary and analytical leader who possesses an unwavering commitment to building teams with integrity and excellence. We are happy to welcome him to BTC and we wish him much success.”

Smidts is also the Chief Executive Officer of C&W Communications, the operator of the BTC brand.

The most recent stop on Bhatti’s resume was American-based telecommunications conglomerate Comcast, where he spent ten years as an executive in “commercial and channel development roles”.

Prior to that, he held senior positions at Juniper Networks and Verizon in the United States. Bhatti’s “distinguished” career spans three decades across sales, marketing, product management, private equity and consulting, strategic planning, channel development, performance analytics, go-to-market strategy, and customer engagement.

A Bahamian national, Bhatti holds a bachelor’s degree in Management Science and Statistics from the University of Maryland and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Duke University.

Of his appointment, Bhatti said: “This is such an exciting time for our industry and for The Bahamas and I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to lead BTC.

“The technological advances we are pursuing as a company will provide multiple avenues for growth and development across the country. I look forward to rising to the challenge and working with such a dedicated team.”