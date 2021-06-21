BTC first in country with fixed mobile convergence; aims for 70K new fiber-to-home connects by year’s end

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) is aiming to have 70,000 new homes connected to its fiber-to-the home infrastructure by year’s end, according to its chief executive, with the company becoming the first communications provider in country to offer fixed mobile convergence (FMC).

Andre Foster, BTC CEO, during a media event last Friday, noted fixed mobile convergence allows the company’s customers to bundle their landline, broadband, television and now mobile services with roaming into one monthly bill.

Foster noted: “This is a revolutionary leap into the future and a game changer for BTC, but most importantly [for] our customers. The convergence of fixed and mobile services is truly transformational for the country and represents our constant evolution as the country’s longstanding and only universal full-service entertainment and communications provider.

“This move is aligned with global industry standards, providing ultimate convenience, value and affordability. Customers can expect the fastest broadband speeds in the country and improved, dedicated team support.

“We are always seeking ways to help our customers, especially during these challenging times as we are still very much in the throes of a global pandemic, and our ‘plus’ bundles do just that.”

Foster further noted: “The backbone of this achievement has been our commitment to enable progress and improve the quality of life for the Bahamian people. By making large capital investments to roll out fiber to the home in more areas, more people throughout The Bahamas have access to the superior speeds and world-class services.

“As a critical part of our organizational strategy, we’ve committed to expanding our fiber footprint to reach more than half of households by the end of this year, and eventually reaching the vast majority of Bahamians.

“While other providers’ maximum speed offering is100Mbps, BTC’s entry level fiber plans begin at 100Mbps and are less than 49 cents per Mbps, which is superior in value and pricing in comparison to our competitors.”

According to Foster, BTC expects to have over 70,000 new homes across the country connected to its fiber network by year’s end.

“We are committed to the fact that we are keeping communities connected and to the fact that we are going to invest heavily in our communities as we continue to grow that fiber-to-the-home footprint,” said Foster.

“We expect to have over 70,000 new homes or homes passed by the end of this year on our new fiber network. That’s not just going to happen in the big islands; it’s going to happen in all of the islands.”