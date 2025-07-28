BTC “Feels the Vibes” Delivers Energy and Excitement at Latest Launch

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC officially ushered in a bold new chapter on July 24, with the launch of its “Feel the Vibes” in the courtyard of Fusion Superplex.

The movement places much focus on the customer, with BTC pledging to offer a network that keeps getting better, a service that’s always in reach, as well as unbeatable prices and exclusive deals. The Feel the Vibes launch also incorporates a refreshed brand identity with a rebranded retail experience, new staff uniforms, cultural entertainment, and a clear message: BTC is here to connect, care, and commit with renewed spirit.

“Feel the Vibes” was introduced following the recent rebrand of C&W Communications to Liberty Caribbean; a transformation that unified all markets under one purpose, one vision, and one name.

The launch of the “Feel the Vibes” event was a vibrant celebration of Bahamian identity and community, blending music, art, and storytelling with speeches from BTC executives, a dynamic fashion show debuting the company’s new uniforms, and exciting giveaways. Attendees included BTC Business customers, influencers, and members of the BTC team. The event was capped by a fire dance performance and the pulsating sounds of Junkanoo.

BTC CEO Sameer Bhatti said, “Feel the Vibes wasn’t just a marketing decision, it was a deeply intentional choice rooted in our understanding of the Bahamian people and culture. We’re not only recreating our image, but we also wanted to reflect who we truly are and how we aspire to serve.”

Bhatti further stated that, “This movement is about amplifying the warmth, creativity, and rhythm that define our people. Whether it’s through the smile of our frontline staff, the beats playing in our stores, or the way we respond to our customers’ needs, we are committed to ensuring that our vibe is incorporated into every touchpoint. This is BTC, embracing the future while celebrating everything that makes The Bahamas special. On the heels of Feel the Vibes, we also have two major announcements of new technology in Bimini and upgrades on Grand Bahama, so stay tuned.”

The launch of the “Feel the Vibes” event highlighted BTC’s desire to move beyond the boundaries of traditional telecommunications by showcasing its deeper community focus. The movement incorporates music collaborations, local partnerships, community activations, and enhanced in-store experiences – all underpinned by a digital-first strategy.

BTC’s Director of Commercial Operations, Keisha Edwards said, “We spent a lot of time listening to what our customers were telling us. They wanted more connection, more personality, and more relevance. With ‘Feel the Vibes,’ we’ve taken that feedback to heart. It’s not just a theme; it’s an experience. Our staff are energized, our stores feel alive, and our customers are at the center of every decision we make. We want every interaction with BTC to feel authentic and uplifting. This is our promise to The Bahamas – to show up in ways that matter and to always feel the vibes.”

La’Shawn Cartwright, a BTC Manager attending the launch said, “Being part of the ‘Feel the Vibes’ event was truly inspiring. There was a real sense of pride in the air, knowing that BTC is not only evolving technologically but also embracing the soul of The Bahamas. For me, ‘Feel the Vibes’ signals a deeper commitment to our people, showing that every call answered, every smile shared, and every service provided carries the heartbeat of our culture.”

The energy of “Feel the Vibes” reflects a broader shift across the region. The transformation of C&W Communications to Liberty Caribbean and C&W Business to Liberty Business ensures closer alignment with parent company Liberty Latin America, creating a more unified brand and operational strategy.

With “Feel the Vibes,” BTC has set the tone for the future; not just as a telecommunications provider, but as a cultural brand that embodies connectivity, progress, and national pride.