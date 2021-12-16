BTC delivers the magic of Christmas to 18 organizations nationwide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC isn’t only providing the best Christmas deals and steals for customers. The company has announced its corporate donations to 18 organizations for the holidays to help them spread Christmas cheer to families across The Bahamas.

Among the organizations are five children’s homes and eight organizations committed to feeding those in need.

BTC provided donations to the Kiwanis clubs, on New Providence, Grand Bahama and South Eleuthera. Each branch will host an initiative to provide meals for families in need.

Other organizations receiving donations include Great Commission Ministries, a long-standing non-profit organization that operates shelters for the homeless, a feeding center, a food bank and a drug rehabilitation program. BTC has been a partner of Great Commission for the last four years, providing monthly donations and assistance to the organization.

On Exuma, BTC provided a donation to the Cancer Society, which will help to assist residents needing treatment.

A donation was also provided for the elderly residents at the South Andros Senior Citizen Home.

Additionally, a donation was provided to the Crisis Center and FOAM in honor of its recently implemented gender-based violence policy, as BTC is committed to doing everything in its power to educate, prevent, protect and support against gender-based violence, not just in the company but within the community. The Crisis Center provides a 24-hour hotline, crisis counselling and a wide range of advocacy outreach. FOAM provides support to families affected by murder.

The donation to Bishop Lawrence Rolle will support his feeding ministries, which provide relief to thousands of residents on a weekly basis.

The Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled supports parents of disabled and special needs children. This organization provides free care, physical therapy, speech therapy and education.

The Bahamas Red Cross’ mission is to serve the most vulnerable in our communities by providing humanitarian services and building resilience.

The Salvation Army is well known for its work with the blind and visually impaired. It also operates a food program and the “Red Shield Family Services”, providing clothing and assistance with basic home, educational and medical needs. The organization also manages a thrift shop and a women’s shelter and is very active in emergency disaster services.

BTC is a long-standing partner of both the Red Cross and the Salvation Army and the donations provided will assist these organizations with their continuing work.

The five children’s homes receiving donations are The Old Bight Mission Home on Cat Island, the Grand Bahama Children’s Home, the Nazareth Center, the Ranfurly Home and the Simpson Penn Center for Boys. The donations will go towards the purchase of Christmas gifts and a Christmas meal for the children.

Each year, BTC does its part to give back to the community. Last month, the company donated over 150 hours of volunteer service to the community through a variety of learning, environment, access and disaster relief initiatives.

The company believes that heart is more than something it has, but something it should share with the communities it serves.

Organizations wishing to receive support from BTC in the New Year should visit www.btcbahamas.com send an email to sponsorships@btcbahamas.com.