BTC continues to invest in Bahamian talent

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC has recently onboarded its 2023 “Graduate” in the person of 23-year-old Kaneisha Victoria Johnson.

BTC’s Graduate Program is a part of its parent company, Liberty Latin America’s strategy to attract and develop young professional talent that will be ready to assume managerial positions upon finalization of a two-year program of hands-on job training.

As a Graduate, Johnson will be mentored and supported by senior leaders at BTC, and she will be placed in a fast-paced rotation program to learn insights into core business areas. This will allow BTC to build a bench of leaders to take on Manager and Senior Manager roles.

The yearly appointment of Graduates, BTC says, continues to position it as the employer of choice in the telecoms market.

Kaneisha Johnson holds the title of Senior Associate at BTC, and she has started her career on the Fixed Team, under the guidance of Keisha Edwards, BTC’s Director of Fixed Mobile Convergence.

Johnson, a Computer Information Systems graduate of The University of the Bahamas, is expected to bring her skills and talent to special projects and offer a contribution to real business challenges at BTC.

Before onboarding at BTC, Johnson completed a one-week onboarding exercise at BTC’s parent company’s head office, Liberty Latin America (LLA) in Panama.

“I was there for a week, and it was such an amazing experience,” Johnson recalls. “I had the pleasure of meeting other Graduates from all over the Caribbean as well as those based in Panama and Puerto Rico. Along with exploring the city, we met with various leaders within the company who gave us advice as well as tips and tricks to being successful in our roles.”

Continued Johnson: “We learned a lot about our various tracts and what would be expected of us in the upcoming years. We got the opportunity to really network and see how it truly takes a village to make this company as successful as it is. I look forward to learning over the next two years at BTC and take every experience in with an open mind.”

Darron Turnquest, BTC’s Director of People, said the company’s Graduate program will give recipients the opportunity to learn about every aspect of the telecoms field.

“We are happy to onboard our second Graduate and we look forward to having her trained in various roles in the business to determine her strengths,” Turnquest noted.

“Upon completion of the program, her presence will only deepen the bench of professionals that we have at BTC so this Graduate program is one that we will continue to develop every year as we seek only the best to have them professionally trained.”

Kaneisha Johnson is an entrepreneur and the owner of “Neishy Naturals” – an all-natural hair care business.

In her spare time Kaneisha plays softball, writes poetry and she enjoys cooking and baking.

She is a 2017 graduate of Nassau Christian Schools.

Last year, BTC onboarded 24-year-old Nicholas Hudson as its first graduate. Hudson, a graduate of Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama, is now in his second year of training, having completed a rotation in BTC’s Small and Medium Business and Go to Market departments.