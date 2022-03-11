BTC continues journey to build better future for the country

Parent companies LLA & CWC pay visit to The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – BTC is ramping up the installations of its fiber-to-the home project as the company aims to have The Bahamas completely “fiberized” by the end of 2023.

Through its extensive fiber rollout, BTC believes it is doing its part to bridge the digital divide and prepare the country for a better future.

We’ve gotten the green light to move ahead with some very bold pronouncements that our residential customers will be very happy about. – BTC CEO Andre Foster

Senior leaders from BTC’s parent companies, Liberty Latin America (LLA) and Cable and Wireless Communications (CWC), were on the ground showing their support for this massive project, and also paid a visit to colleagues and local board members.

Among those top senior leaders were CWC CEO Inge Smidts and LLA CEO Balan Nair.

The team’s first stop was at a community event promoting the recent fiber upgrades in the Coral Harbour area. Residents in that community can now take advantage of up to 600mbps of broadband service, bundled with landline and modern television services.

There, Nair, Smidts and the entire team were able to walk through the entire customer experience first-hand, from the sales process to the installation.

Elated about the visit and excited about the next steps for BTC, CEO Andre Foster said: “I’m really happy about the tremendous amount of support that we continue to receive in this market.

“In the last two years, we’ve made significant investments in capital expenditure to further network upgrades in New Providence, Exuma, Grand Bahama and Abaco.

“We’re well on our way with our fiber roll out, and having our senior leadership on the ground demonstrates our holistic commitment not just to providing great service, but also a continued investment in innovation.

“Following our meetings and discussions, we’ve gotten the green light to move ahead with some very bold pronouncements that our residential customers will be very happy about.

“We believe these investments [will] not only help to build a better future for us all, but also provides opportunities to reimagine all sectors of the country, including healthcare, education, finance, national security, the banking industry and so much more.”

Smidts commented on the market visit, saying: “It is always exciting to be on the ground and in the thick of things. There is a tremendous amount of energy from the team and they are focused on getting it right for our customers.

“We were able to meet with our deputy chairman, Valentine Grimes, and the other local directors. I believe that this is the start of a great relationship as we continue to invest in the growth of The Bahamas market.”

Since January, BTC has been working in more than 12 new communities, including South Beach, Coral Harbour, Coral Heights, Coral Vista, Coral Lakes, Gladstone Road, Tropical Gardens, Gambier, West Winds, Silver Gates, Jones Heights and Cooper’s Town, Abaco.