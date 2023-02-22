BTC continues its fiber expansion nationwide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC recently “fiberized” the communities of Cooper’s Town, Abaco and Sandyport, New Providence, providing access to the fastest speeds at the most competitive rate.

More than 1,200 customers in these communities are now able to “link up” with BTC’s fiber connectivity. The company has also started upgrading the Stapledon Gardens community with the latest in technology.

BTC is reportedly on track to complete its ambitious fiber-to-the-home rollout in New Providence this year.

According to Director of Technology Operations, Shantell Cox-Hutchinson, a number of Family Islands are also earmarked for upgrades this year as well.

She said: “We are focused on delivering a truly reliable customer experience. Over the last few weeks, we have been aggressively pushing to upgrade customers to fiber services to reduce and eventually eliminate the number of customers using our legacy copper services.

“BTC’s fiber-to-the-home service provides faster speeds, much more reliable service, not to mention more value for money. We aim to upgrade all our customers that are in areas that have already been “fiberized”. Customers love the speed, and the convenience that fiber brings, and they also love the agility of our Flow TV services.”

Franklyn McCoy, a resident of the Mayfield Park Subdivision in Freeport, Grand Bahama said having connected to BTC’s fiber last June, he is immensely satisfied with the service.

“There is no lagging in the connection, and I am able to get my classwork done quickly; especially when I have to upload certain programs,” McCoy said.

“The speeds are 100 percent faster in my estimation and I would most definitely recommend fiber to others.”

Susan Stubbs, a resident of Bootle Bay, Grand Bahama said fiber was installed in her home four months ago and she is very pleased with the service.

Stubbs said: “My internet is up and running and I honestly don’t have any issues as before. I would most definitely recommend fiber to others in the community.”

Meanwhile, Precious Joseph, a resident of Pinder’s Point, Grand Bahama said she has “no problems at all” with her internet and TV service after having installed BTC’s fiber two months ago.

“The speed is just awesome, and it is definitely something that I would recommend to others,” she said.

As for New Providence, fiber has so far been installed in Pinewood Gardens, Soldier Road, Sea Beach Estates, Westridge, South Beach, Coral Harbour, Cowpen Road, Bacardi Road, Pastel Gardens, Gladstone Road, Tropical Gardens, Gambier, Westwinds, Silver Gates, Jones Heights, and Sandyport.

Margaret Hanna, a resident of Pastel Gardens in New Providence, said opting to install fiber has proven to be a game changer in her home when compared to previous services.

“I now have super-fast internet speeds and there are no outages or interruptions at all,” Hanna said.

“There was a period last year when my granddaughter was schooling virtually, and thanks to BTC’s fiber, she could seamlessly do her research online as there was never an issue connecting,” said Hanna, who also praised BTC for the number of interesting channels offered on Flow TV.

For the first quarter of 2023, BTC has several areas on its agenda that it plans to target in New Providence for fiber installation, as well as those Family Islands that are pegged for new developments.

BTC’s implementation of fiber started back in 2016 in New Providence and Bimini. Since then, fiber has been installed in Exuma, Grand Bahama, Abaco, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, and Cat Island.