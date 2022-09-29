BTC contact center sees new hires

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sameer Bhatti has set his sights on bolstering the Bahamas Telecommunications Company’s (BTC) contact center, making the addition of 25 new employees to that department one of his first acts as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.

The all-Bahamian contact center comprises the company’s call center, social media support, and customer retention. The new positions will be filled by Bahamians that responded to the company’s recent job fair.

In a press release by the company, the “immediate action” by the new CEO was designed to “improve the customer experience”.

Bhatti said: “One of the first things I noticed during my first week in office was that we needed to bolster operations in our contact center. Our customers come first, and as a team, as one BTC, we are focused on understanding their needs and delivering a seamless experience for them.

As this is our first point of contact, we have to ensure that when our customers reach out through any medium, they’re able to reach us. The way that our customers talk to us has changed, and many prefer social media channels including WhatsApp. In talking with both staff members and customers, this was an area that needed to be addressed with urgency,” Bhatti concluded.

People Director Darron Turnquest expressed his pleasure at the number of young people who will take up the new posts at the biggest telecoms brand in The Bahamas.

“We have a new CEO who has truly taken a people-focused approach to how we do business. Not only that, but he has been able to hear the cries of our customers – both internal and external – he has begun the process of starting with our contact center so that we can make some progressive improvements to improve our customer experience in a more positive direction,” Turnquest said.

In addition to the increase in staffing, BTC’s Contact Center team has also returned to the office, after working in a fully remote environment for more than two years. According to Turnquest, the move allows the company to improve its overall customer experience with the goal of delivering a best-in-class experience.

“Having our team together is critical and crucial to our operations, and this is yet another milestone in our journey,” Bhatti said. “I am both listening keenly to our staff members and our customers, and this is just the first of a number of areas that we will seek to buoy and strengthen in the coming months.

“As we continue to invest in next-generation technology, we also have to continue to invest in building a formidable team.”

Customers can reach BTC’s Contact Center through a variety of platforms including its call center, CALL-BTC (225-5282) as a telephone call or WhatsApp message, on its Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn social media pages or btcbahamas.com.