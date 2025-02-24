BTC connects with Coral Harbour community; Family fun day shows appreciation to customers

Nassau, Bahamas –The Coral Harbour Community Park was buzzing with excitement on Saturday, February 22 and as residents of Southwest New Providence turned out in droves for BTC’s family fun day and fish fry. Having recently completed network enhancements in this area, the event was designed to meet and show appreciation to Coral Harbour residents while showcasing BTC’s superfast fiber and mobile services.

“Events like these allow us to connect with our customers, listen to their needs, and show them the many ways that BTC can add value to their daily lives,” said BTC CEO Sameer Bhatti. “Coral Harbour residents have access to our Ookla award-winning fiber services, and we are here to say ‘thank you’ for choosing BTC. We stand by our network and services, and we want our customers to continue to count on us for their communications needs. We are proud to serve this community, and we thank the customers here for their loyalty to BTC and for coming out to be a part of this experience.”

With BTC’s superfast fiber now available in Coral Harbour, residents were able to sign up for fiber bundles and Flow TV, enhancing their connectivity experience.

As a special incentive, customers who subscribed to BTC’s Postpaid mobile plans of $64.99 or $99.99 per month, received unlimited use of WhatsApp and Facebook, a $10 monthly savings on their bill, and a $200 Bahamasair travel voucher – adding even more value to their sign-ups. BTC’s dedicated Sales Team was also on-site to assist attendees with mobile plan activations, device purchases and bill payments.



Meanwhile, families enjoyed a day filled with fun and entertainment. Children delighted in a bouncing castle, free face painting, games, live entertainment, and a presentation by the Fire Unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Adding to the event’s community-focused mission, The Bahamas Kidney Association was also present, offering free health checks and spreading awareness about kidney health.

Ray Keener, a resident of Coral Harbour who signed up for BTC’s fiber said, “We’ve recently transferred to The Bahamas from Arizona, and we were not offered this kind of service where we lived. Today is our first day here in Coral Harbour in our brand-new house, so we were happy to sign up for fiber and have the quality of service that BTC offers, and we are indeed excited.”



Candra Jones, another Coral Habour resident said she is totally satisfied with BTC’s fiber services. “I signed up a few months ago and the service is awesome,” Jones said. “There’s no interruption, it’s really good, and I would definitely recommend it. I also love that BTC has hosted an event like this for residents and I am totally enjoying it.”

The family fun day in Coral Harbour came on the heels of the company’s February 21 st launch of the Samsung S25 series, which was also on display at last Saturday’s event, and is now available in BTC retail stores in New Providence.