BTC Champions Young Achievers at 29th Annual Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Awards

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC proudly reaffirmed its commitment to youth development as a sponsor of the 29th Annual Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Awards. This prestigious event celebrated 118 exceptional primary school students from 13 islands across The Bahamas, recognizing their academic achievements and dedication to community service.

As part of its ongoing support, BTC contributed funds toward scholarships for some of the program’s top honorees. Among the distinguished scholarship recipients were Kiara Adderley of Lower Deadman’s Cay Primary School, Long Island; Timothy Morley of Tarpum Bay Primary, Eleuthera; and Ranaj Dorsett of Gateway Christian Academy, Bimini.

Indira Collie, BTC’s Executive Senior Manager for Communications, shared: “At BTC, we believe it takes a village to raise a child. We are deeply committed to celebrating the achievements of our nation’s youth and are honored to once again serve as a sponsor of this significant event. Investing in the dreams and aspirations of young Bahamians is a privilege we hold dear.”

Now nearing its 30th year, the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Awards program has recognized thousands of students, many of whom have gone on to make meaningful contributions both locally and internationally. The initiative remains a cornerstone in The Bahamas for highlighting emerging talent, leadership, and academic excellence.

Ricardo Deveaux, President and CEO of the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation, expressed heartfelt thanks to BTC: “We deeply appreciate BTC’s continued support. For approximately 15 years, BTC has been a valued scholarship donor, playing a key role in our mission of nation-building. Thanks to corporate sponsors like BTC, this year’s program awarded $255,000 in scholarships and $75,000 in prizes to 118 nominees from 13 islands. All 118 students being recognized are true winners!”

BTC remains steadfast in its commitment to initiatives that advance education, inspire young minds, and contribute to the continued development of The Bahamas.