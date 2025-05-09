BTC Champions Business Innovation at Freeport Business Expo

GRAND BAHAMA, BAHAMAS — BTC proudly served as a lead sponsor of the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s Freeport Business Expo (Tourism Edition), held on May 1st and 2nd at the Grand Lucayan Convention Center.

The vibrant two-day event brought together business owners, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders from across the island, and BTC’s Business Team was front and center—energized and ready to showcase a suite of cutting-edge solutions aimed at modernizing Bahamian businesses.

The Expo provided BTC with a golden opportunity to connect with the business community and spotlight its digital tools designed to propel business operations into the 21st century.

“We believe in Bahamian businesses, and we exist to empower them with reliable and innovative solutions that drive economic growth, enhance customer experiences, and improve the ease of doing business in The Bahamas,” said BTC’s Director of B2B, Delmaro Duncombe. “When businesses thrive, our communities and our country thrive as well.”

Duncombe delivered an impactful presentation on the second day of the Expo, highlighting the robust offerings from BTC’s Small and Medium Business (SMB) unit, as well as its Enterprise and Government division.

“It was incredibly rewarding to be at the Expo and speak directly with business owners and decision-makers about how BTC can help them scale and evolve,” Duncombe shared. “We’re more than just a telecom provider—we’re a strategic partner dedicated to helping businesses navigate the digital era with confidence and clarity.”

At BTC’s prominently positioned booth at the Expo, attendees got a hands-on look at innovative business tools such as Push-to-Talk over cellular and bodycam devices, secure and private Cloud services, Direct Dialing via Microsoft Teams, and an array of digital business solutions. The team was on-site answering questions, offering demonstrations, and helping business owners identify solutions tailored to their needs.

BTC’s SMB team is deeply committed to empowering small and medium-sized businesses. From telephone and high-speed internet to mobile and television packages, BTC delivers scalable, cost-effective, and SMART telecom services that improve operational efficiency and support sustainable growth. Whether you’re launching a startup or managing a growing enterprise, BTC has solutions designed to help your business thrive.

For larger organizations, BTC’s Enterprise and Government division delivers enterprise-grade voice, high-speed internet, mobile services, and advanced television solutions. These services are engineered to support seamless operations, boost collaboration, and deliver measurable results for both public and private sector organizations.

Duncombe said participating in business expos like this is more than just an opportunity to showcase technology; it’s a chance to build relationships, listen to the needs of business owners, and remain deeply connected to the Grand Bahama community. “BTC is committed to being present, being involved, and being a true partner to Bahamian businesses,” he said. “Our presence at events like the Freeport Business Expo reinforces our dedication to supporting local innovation and development on every island, especially Grand Bahama.”

To explore how BTC’s business solutions can transform your operations, visit www.btcbahamas.com/business.