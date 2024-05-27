BTC awards $120K in scholarships to students

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) awarded six students, from throughout The Bahamas, with scholarships to assist in their pursuit of undergraduate degrees.

The 2024 Cohort of the Bahamas Telecommunications Company Scholarship

Program received a total of $120,000, each student to received $20,000 during the official cheque presentation Monday morning.

BTC’s Director of People Darren Turnquest, while underscoring the importance of the scholarship program, encouraged other corporate entities to join the thrust to help Bahamian students.

Deandrea Paul, Carleah Culmer, Kareem Curtis, Reynald Fleuridor, Kerrine Simeon and Maneiqua Marshall comprise the 2024 scholarship cohort,