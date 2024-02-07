BTC and RBPF host conference to teach students safer internet habits

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Thirty students, from three public schools; C.I Gibson, CC Sweeting and Government High School, attended BTC’s 4th annual Safer Internet Day aimed at counteracting cyber-bullying and various ways to use technology responsibly.

The event was hosted in conjunction with the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and Ministry of Education at the Paul H Farquarson Conference Center Wednesday morning.

RBPF Deputy Commissioner Leamond Deleveaux encouraged students to resist the temptation of while utilizing the internet.