BTC Accelerates Network Upgrades Across Family Islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC today announced the next phase of its BTC Air rollout across the Family Islands,

extending fibre-class wireless broadband to more communities and creating new technical roles for

Family Island residents seeking future-ready careers in the digital economy.

BTC Air will be expanded across Eleuthera, Exuma, Mangrove Cay, Cat Island, and Long

Island beginning next month, with an expected completion date of the end of June across all

islands.

The company also upgraded its Bimini network in August last year, upgrading the entire

island and decommissioning its aged copper network. BTC Air has also been rolled out in

pockets of Eleuthera.

To date more than 50% of customers in Eleuthera have been upgraded and the company’s

first order of business is to complete upgrades on Eleuthera, while working concurrently to

accelerate the rollout in the other islands.

“Access to fast, reliable internet should be universal, not exclusive,” said BTC CEO, Sameer

Bhatti.

“Our Family Islands matter deeply to us, and this significant investment is about doing right

by those communities by delivering world class broadband everywhere, closing the digital

divide and creating new possibilities, across our entire archipelago. We are profoundly

grateful for their loyalty and support over the years, and we acknowledge and apologize for

the times our service has fallen short of what they deserve.”

Bhatti continued, “This rollout is more than just faster internet, it is about empowering all

Bahamians with the tools to compete globally right here at home, whether they are running a

business, studying online, or connecting with family abroad.”

As BTC Air scales across the country, the company will create new opportunities for Family

Islanders starting with new field technicians to support planning, installation, operations, and

customer experience with targeted recruitment and training programs focused on Family

Island residents.

Those interested in taking advantage of this career opportunity can send their resume to

jobs@btcbahamas.com. On-island hands on training will commence the second week of February.

Additionally, BTC will seek to onboard on-island services for maintenance, support

for power and general services.

Recently appointed Head of Family Island Technical Operations, Dominic Petty, will lead the

2026 BTC Air agenda in the islands, ensuring that solutions are tailored to each community’s

unique needs. “Our Family Islands deserve the same quality of service, and with this new

network, we are now finally able to deliver that consistently and at scale,” he said.

BTC Air is designed to support the growing demand for streaming, online education, remote

work, and digital entrepreneurship in the Family Islands, with packages that combine high-

speed internet, access to television on demand including ZNS, and landline services. By

leveraging advanced next generation fixed wireless access, BTC can rapidly extend capacity

to new communities helping to accelerate its upgrades.

As BTC Air is fully rolled out in these islands, the company will also decommission and

remove its copper network, signaling the end to a telecoms era that has served the country

for decades.