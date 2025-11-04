Brown Declared the Wealthiest in Golden Isles Race

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Financial declarations for the upcoming Golden Isles by-election has been published today, Brian B. Brown, the candidate for the Free National Movement, is the wealthiest of the group with a net worth of just over $2.39 million.

Four candidates vying for the seat have officially declared their assets, income, and liabilities in accordance with Section 37 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, revealing a wide financial divide among the contenders.

Brown declared total assets valued at $2.627 million, including more than $1.7 million in securities, $780,000 in real estate and $50,000 in personal property.

He listed a yearly salary of $45,000 and $84,400 in rental income, bringing his total income to $139,000, with liabilities amounting to $235,000, tied primarily to mortgages and accounts payable.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Karen Butler declared a net worth of $531,340, significantly below her rivals. Butler reported assets totaling $477,000, including $300,000 in real estate, $120,000 in personal property, and $52,000 in cash and savings.

However, Butler also reported $160,000 in mortgage liabilities, along with a salary of $52,000 and an additional $2,500 in other income.

The candidate with the second-highest asset base is Darron Pickstock, representing the Progressive Liberal Party. Pickstock — who filed jointly with his spouse, Sapna Chatlani — declared total assets valued at $1.72 million, including; $450,000 and in separate real estate holdings, $200,000 in securities, $100,000 in savings, $50,000 in a current account

The couple reported total income of $480,000, coming exclusively from salary. But Pickstock also listed the highest liabilities of any candidate — $425,000 — including $245,000 in notes payable and $180,000 in mortgages. Their total declared net worth stands at $1.295 million.

Rounding out the group is Brian Truemane Rolle of the Coalition of Independents, who reported total assets of $602,000 and zero liabilities, giving him a net worth equal to his asset total.

Rolle listed $65,000 in savings, $25,000 in automobiles and $500,000 in personal property.

Rolle reported an annual salary of $37,000 with no additional income sources.

The declarations, while required by law, do not include supporting documentation, and candidates are not required to prove ownership or valuation unless challenged.

The financial disclosures reveal stark differences in financial standing — from Brown, a millionaire businessman, to Rolle, a candidate who reported no liabilities at all, to Pickstock with sizable mortgage obligations, and an independent candidate working with a comparatively modest financial position – Butler.

The Golden Isles by-election is scheduled for November 24, with the advance poll set for November 17.