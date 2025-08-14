Brookfield Completes $1.93 Billion Refinancing of Atlantis Paradise Island

NEW YORK, USA – Brookfield today announced the successful completion of a $1.93 billion refinancing of Atlantis Paradise Island, the landmark oceanside resort in The Bahamas. The new financing underscores Brookfield’s long-standing and continued commitment to the resort, its team members, and the Bahamian economy.

Since 2020, Brookfield has invested more than $260 million to enhance Atlantis’ position as one of the world’s premier destination resorts. Recent capital projects include a $150 million resort-wide transformation of the guestrooms at The Royal, a renovation of the Atlantis Casino, and several new food and beverage concepts, including Paranza, led by esteemed Michelin-starred chef Michael White. These enhancements helped drive record visitation in 2024 and 2025 — the highest in the resort’s history — underscoring strong guest demand generated by Brookfield’s continued investment.

Brookfield is planning an additional $475 million in capital improvements over the next five years. This includes a full renovation of The Cove starting in 2026 — upgrading guestrooms, public areas, pools, and dining venues — as well as a series of high-impact projects across the resort aimed at elevating the guest experience and strengthening Atlantis’ competitive position.

These investments are expected to create hundreds of local construction jobs and support new long-term employment opportunities for Bahamians. Atlantis is the largest private-sector employer in The Bahamas, with approximately 6,200 team members. More than 20% of Atlantis employees have been with the resort for over two decades.

“We are proud of our longstanding investment in Atlantis and our partnership with the Government of The Bahamas,” said Brian Kingston, Executive Chair of Brookfield’s Real Estate business. “This refinancing positions us to continue enhancing the guest experience, creating jobs, and ensuring that Atlantis remains a vital contributor to the Bahamian economy for years to come. We believe strongly in the future of luxury hospitality, and Atlantis exemplifies our strategy of owning and operating iconic, market-leading properties in premier global destinations.”

Brookfield is also exploring strategic development opportunities across 46 acres of land adjacent to Atlantis and evaluating plans to redevelop the former Beach Tower.

Atlantis Paradise Island today features more than 3,800 rooms across five distinct lodging options, over 40 restaurants and bars, an expansive marina, an 18-hole championship golf course, one of the world’s largest open-air marine habitats, and Aquaventure — a 141-acre water park. It continues to attract visitors from around the globe and serves as a cornerstone of the Bahamian tourism sector.