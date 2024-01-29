British High Commissioner says The Bahamas is a safe tourist destination

January 29, 2024 at 11:12 am Jose Etienne
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- British High Commissioner to The Bahamas Tom Hartley asserted Monday morning that the United Kingdom’s travel advice “remains unchanged” despite media reports in the UK, sparked by a US State Department travel advisory, which warned tourists of high levels of crime in The Bahamas.

HC Hartley initially addressed those concerns via a tweet on social media, he asserted that the country remains a safe tourist destination for those looking to travel here.

However, his comments conflict with his U.S. counterparts who have warned U.S. citizens about high levels of crime in The Bahamas.

