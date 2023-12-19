British Colonial reopens after near two-year closure

This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.
1 comments
Yes! I happened to be on my way to be verified when I asked an Officer what was happening.
Thanks to EyeWitnessNews for covering this event.
I was happy to have an opportunity to witness and observe first hand!
Great significance and history for me. My dear Mother worked there for twenty years as a Maid in Housekeeping under management of many who later decked The Hall of Fame in the Tourism and Hospitality
Thanks to everyone!