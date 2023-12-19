British Colonial reopens after near two-year closure

VideosDecember 19, 2023December 18, 2023 at 4:59 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill

Tags

, , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

1 comments

Yes! I happened to be on my way to be verified when I asked an Officer what was happening.
Thanks to EyeWitnessNews for covering this event.

I was happy to have an opportunity to witness and observe first hand!

Great significance and history for me. My dear Mother worked there for twenty years as a Maid in Housekeeping under management of many who later decked The Hall of Fame in the Tourism and Hospitality

Thanks to everyone!

Reply

Leave a Reply

*