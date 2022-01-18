BRINK OF BANKING REVIVAL: Fidelity eyes reopening of Abaco branch and Family Island outreach

CEO: Fidelity wants to encourage, not force digital banking

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Fidelity Bank executives said yesterday that the bank is hoping to do its part to help revive the Abaco community, having invested over $1 million refurbishing its Marsh Harbour branch.

They are going to know there is a bank that cares about them. – Fidelity President Gregory Bethel

Fidelity Bank President Gregory Bethel said: “We have spent over a million dollars to refurbish the Marsh Harbour branch. We will be reopening in the first quarter. We are recruiting and training staff.

“We are excited to be back in Marsh Harbour. We will have outreach in Exuma and Eleuthera. We are going to show the Family Islands how banks should treat them and provide services with all of our digital platforms, as well as people on the ground building and maintaining relationships.

“We are connected to the Family Islands. We are going to meet their needs. They are going to know there is a bank that cares about them.”

Fidelity Group of Companies CEO Gowon Bowe said that while the bank does not believe digital banking should be forced upon its customers, it wants to remove the fear of digital banking by providing the necessary customer support.

Bowe explained that renovating the bank’s Abaco branch did not contradict its digital banking thrust but was an effort to help bring back community.

He noted that the bank has spent the past 18 months renovating its Abaco branch.

“It’s not about putting up a sign in Abaco but about how we help to bring back community,” said Bowe, noting that the bank will continue its financial coaching push and also promote its merchant services.