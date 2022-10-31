‘Bringing The Bahamas to You’ Campaign heads to Canada

Up next: Georgia, Texas, California

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) will continue its series of Global Sales and Marketing Missions with back-to-back events in Canada that begin tomorrow in Calgary.

The team will head to Toronto for two days on November 1 and 2, and conclude in Montreal on Thursday, November 3.

According to a statement, these events are intended to solidify relationships with tourism partners and boost visitor arrivals in the area, and come prior to the commencement of the winter travel and the start of direct flights from both Toronto and Montreal to Grand Bahama Island.

The Bahamian delegation – comprised of senior tourism officials, Bahamian hotel partners, sales and trade representatives, and destination representatives – will participate in a lineup of events that will include meetings with key stakeholders and media from across the Canadian tourism industry.

Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation will lead the Missions in Toronto and Montreal where he will be the featured speaker. Guests will get a taste of Bahamian culture at these cross-country events. The delegation will highlight The Bahamas’ steadily growing tourism numbers, plans for future growth and innovation, the beauty and appeal of its 16 islands, and the many reasons why The Bahamas continues to be a sought-after destination for Canadians.

“The ease of travel to The Bahamas from Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal makes the destination easily accessible for Canadian travelers,” said Latia Duncombe, Acting Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

“We’re looking forward to ensuring that media, travel agents, industry stakeholders, and the Canadian consumer are aware of the many options there are for direct flights to destinations throughout The Islands of The Bahamas including new direct flights from Toronto and Montreal to Grand Bahama Island starting 17 Dec. 2022.”

The BMOTIA will also be heading to Atlanta, Georgia; Houston and Dallas, Texas; and Los Angeles, California in the future.

Once the Missions to the major travel hubs across the U.S. and Canada have been wrapped up, the BMOTIA delegation plans to visit Latin America and Europe to bring a taste of The Bahamas directly to key international markets across the globe to inspire travel to the destination.