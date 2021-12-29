‘BRING WORKERS BACK EARLIER’: Bahamas could adopt shorter quarantine period amid omicron surge

CDC recommends COVID test on fifth day after exposure but no quarantine for vaxxed & boosted individuals

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An individual exposed to the coronavirus in The Bahamas could see their quarantine period cut down in half if the government adopts the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest recommendations.

According to Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville, the government is discussing the organization’s advice for changing the isolation period, which stands at 10 days in The Bahamas, to five days for asymptomatic individuals, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others — a standard practice for those who have not been exposed.

He said it is important for frontline workers, especially those critical to the healthcare sector, to be able to return to work as quickly and as safely as possible.

Some research suggests the majority of transmission occurs in the early course of the illness — within one to two days prior to the onset of symptoms and two to three days after.

“We are watching the CDC recommendations and much discussion is going on, particularly with our first responders,” Darville told the media yesterday.

“It is very difficult in our hospital to have the bulk of the staff out when there is a possibility to bring them back in earlier.

“Likewise, for our police officers, our immigration officers, our customs officers — all of these individuals are necessary for [our] country to function.

“So, we’re looking very closely at the new CDC guidelines and we will definitely have to take into consideration what is happening around the world and begin to adjust our protocols as to what is going on.”

For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second dose and not yet boosted, the CDC also recommended quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days.

For fully vaccinated Individuals who have received their booster shot, the CDC did not recommend they quarantine following exposure but said they should wear a mask around others for 10 days after the exposure.

The CDC said that for all those exposed, the best practice would also include a COVID-19 test on the fifth day after exposure.