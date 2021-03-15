BRILAND BOATING TRAGEDY: Two women dead and one man missing after ferry boat collision

HARBOUR ISLAND, ELEUTHERA — Two women are dead and a man is missing at sea after their boat collided with a ferry boat sometime after 9pm last night.

The victims were travelling with five other people on board a 17 feet Boston Whaler were all thrown into the water when the vessel reportedly collided with a 28 feet Bertram.

The Bertram had three people on board, and its captain and crew have all been accounted for according to police.

The rescue team found seven people that were on board the Boston Whaler, including two women who were pronounced dead at the Harbor Island medical facility, two women who were airlifted to New Providence, and a man and two females who were treated and discharged.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said: “The captain of a 28 feet Bertram, which is used as a Ferry Boat stated that he was travelling enroute to Man Island, when he heard and felt a loud bang.

“He assumed that his vessel had hit a rock, but later realized that it collided with a 17 feet Boston Whaler. As a result, the passengers on the Boston Whaler were ejected into the water.