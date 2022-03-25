BRIDGING THE GAP: Corrections Chaplain reaffirms mandate for inmates

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Rev. Dr. William Thompson, Corrections Chaplain, underscored the “urgent need” for more structured and effective operation of the correctional system given the surge in violent crime.

In a statement, Thompson said the Chaplaincy Department at the Bahamas Department of Corrections (BDCS) will embark on its Mandate for Inmates: “Bridging the Gap for Reintegration”.

He furthered that The Bahamas Correctional Chaplaincy’s Office is an important component of The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services as it plays a significant role in preparing inmates for a successful reentry into society.

“With a surge in crime in The Bahamas, there is an urgent need for a more structured and effective correctional system to be operated, one that has the capability and potential to fully transform offenders and reduce recidivism in the institution,” the statement read.

He noted the BDCS has professional staff who are already trained and who will undergo further training to ensure this mandate is achieved; however, broader

societal and community involvement is imperative to the growth and development of the inmates.

A town hall meeting was staged yesterday for all religious leaders at the First Baptist Church in Nassau and again today at the Kingdom Worship Centre International at 6:30pm in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Leaders will partner with members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force; Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development; the Attorney General’s Office and Department of Legal Affairs; Ministry of Health; Uplifting Men Ministries; Delete Negativity Foundation; Bahamas Global Feeding Network; and many others groups for the success of every inmate who enters the doors of The Bahamas Department of Corrections.

The Chaplain’s Office provides Pastoral Care and Counseling to both officers and inmates, with the Chaplain serving as pastor to inmates and as their spiritual advisor. Other functions of the Chaplain’s Office were said to include: spiritual and moral guidance, Bible Study sessions, group sessions with juveniles, workshops to promote and encourage the development of sound character building, coupled with fostering positive attitudes.

In addition, weekly classes are held in an effort to steer juveniles in a positive direction, and to assist them with their education.

“As the institution continues its transition to a fully functional correctional service facility, the Chaplain’s Office will assist the inmates in their reformative and rehabilitative habits for re-entry into society, which will undoubtedly result in a safer Bahamas,” read the statement.

“We will conduct more reformative and rehabilitative programmes that will equip inmates with the tools that they need to steer them into good disciplined habits thereby encouraging them to become industrious. The programmes will afford inmates the opportunity to live a more productive life once they are released from our care.”

It continued: “In addition, all of the inmates will be accountable for their actions and will be encouraged to pursue educational and vocational programmes. The Chaplain’s Office will foster a closer relationship between inmates and their families during incarceration.

The department’s primary objective is to work with every inmate for positive results during incarceration and until release. Among initiatives include an audit of all inmates; and partnering with the Inmates’ Technical and Vocational Training Unit at BDCS.

The audit will be conducted of every inmate in the institution and those entering the correctional service, which will include: the inmate’s remand and sentencing history in the Magistrate Court, Supreme Court, or Court of Appeal; recent photo and photo updates; educational and vocational level; gang affiliation; classification Board finding and recommendations; and medical history/condition.

“The Inmates’ Technical and Vocational Training Unit is another important component of the rehabilitative thrust of The Bahamas Department of

Corrections,” the statement read.

“Programmes and industrial trades have been designed to assist in the reformation and rehabilitation of inmates. All inmates will be encouraged to participate in the various programmes.

“My office will ensure that every inmate is treated fairly, and is given an opportunity to improve his/her life while incarcerated,” he said.