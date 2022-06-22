BRIDGE TRAFFIC FATALITY: Police investigating after man struck and killed by a truck

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A pedestrian was found dead after he was struck by a truck traveling south on the Paradise Island bridge last night.

According to police, the caucasian man was found lying on the road shortly after 10pm.

A viral video depicting a man being rolled over by a vehicle on the southbound bridge has been widely shared on social media; however, police have not confirmed that the video is connected to last night’s fatality.

“Initial investigations revealed that a driver of a truck was traveling south on the old Paradise Island bridge, when he felt an obstruction,” read a police statement.

“Moments later he discovered that he had struck a male pedestrian.”

According to police, the man was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services technicians at the scene, and the Coroner has been apprised of the facts relating to this incident.