Brickell Management Group Introduces Vilara Villas: A Haven of Luxury on Love Beach

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Brickell Management Group (BMG) has broken ground on one of its newest residential developments, Vilara Villas, on the shores of Love Beach in New Providence, which hopes to reflect refined living, offering an unparalleled fusion of elegance and tranquility. Construction was initiated last month, and it is already garnering the interest of local and international buyers.

Drawing inspiration from the breathtaking beauty of Love Beach and the rich heritage of The Bahamas, Vilara Villas is an ensemble of six luxury townhomes, each meticulously crafted with a captivating tropical modern design.

Vilara Villas marks the seventh active project of the 14 planned projects totaling some $510m announced by the BMG group during a tour with Prime Minister Philip Davis in February. The projects include both residential and commercial developments.

Each two-story villa at Vilara Villas comprises three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, epitomizing elegance, comfort, and modernity. The living experience is enhanced by a captivating outdoor space, featuring a private plunge pool and an outdoor kitchen, perfect for entertaining and relaxation.

The property seamlessly blends verdant landscaping with visionary architecture mere steps away from the ocean. Situated amidst the idyllic charm of Love Beach, Vilara Villas provides residents with a haven of serenity within reach of the island’s vibrant culture and easy access to neighboring landmarks.