Brian Hooker to be Questioned In Grand Bahama In Connection to Wife’s Disappearance

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA – Brian Hooker, the husband of missing American woman Lynette Hooker, has been detained and is being transported to Grand Bahama from Abaco for further investigations into her disappearance, according to his attorney Terrel Butler.

Last night, Officer in Charge of Grand Bahama and Northern Bahamas District, Assistant Commissioner of Police Advardo Dames said the arrest in connection to murder came after investigators completed their inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Lynette Hooker’s disappearance at sea in Abaco.

Hooker’s Attorney Terrel Butler said the 58-year-old initially cooperated fully with police, voluntarily providing a statement as the “soul survivor” of the incident and remaining with investigators for more than three hours, noting that Lynette Hooker is still officially listed as missing.

Butler said after Hooker left, police later asked him to return, indicating they needed additional assistance. Upon his return, she said, Hooker was arrested instead.

According to Butler, late last night police informed Hooker he would be interviewed further in Grand Bahama.

She stressed that Hooker has not been formally charged and declined to disclose the specific offence for which he is being detained.

Police said Lynette Hooker was reported missing on Saturday night, after allegedly falling overboard while traveling on an 8-foot dinghy to Elbow Cay.

Her husband, Brian, then paddled to shore and alerted someone about her disappearing around 4, Sunday morning.

Search and rescue efforts were later transitioned into a recovery operation as authorities continued probing the case.

Linton Ritchie Jr. contributed to this story.