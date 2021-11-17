BREEZES BUBBLE IN TROUBLE?: Govt. addressing concerns of weekend “superspreader events”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Micheal Darville said yesterday that the government is addressing the concerns regarding a weekend Soca event at Breezes Superclub.

The Bubble in The Bahamas featured several different events and parties that were held at the hotel between Thursday and Sunday.

All guests had to undergo rapid antigen tests before entering the event.

However, videos of a motorcade and parade with dozens of people dancing and partying in the street quickly made its way around social media.

Speaking to reporters outside Cabinet on the matter, Darville said: “There’s always concerns when you have large gatherings and that has been explored.”

He continued: “There are some circumstances surrounding the Bubble but I am informed that the individuals who were marching came out of the Bubble and were not able to go back in so it was not a part of the event.

“We must be careful and we must be vigilant and to be able to ensure that the public health protocols will be put in place.”

The public state of emergency expired on November 13 and new legislation on the management of the pandemic and requirements for citizens came into effect that largely mandates similar health protocols.

Cases over the past month saw a significant decrease when compared to the same period the month prior.

On Monday, health officials confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, seven in New Providence, two in Grand Bahama, and three in Long Island.

The number of cases in the country stands at 22,613 with 204 active cases.

There are currently 47 cases in the hospital, 38 of them are moderately ill and nine are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Officials advised that the clusters of COVID infection that spread in the southern and central Bahamas in recent weeks have been resolved due to aggressive contact tracing and enforcement of the isolation and quarantine protocols by COVID19 ambassadors and the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Darville noted yesterday that the government is continuing its free COVID-19 testing pilot program on the Family Islands.

He said the team is expected to move to Bimini on Thursday to continue testing and also tour the local school and clinic.

“All of the is to make way so that when we arrive in Nassau with our additional pilot projects, we will be in a situation where the digital platform associated with the pilot testing would have already been worked out and we will begin to move swiller from that point on”.