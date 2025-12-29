Watch ILTV Live
BREEF unveils ‘Lady of Coral’ sculpture at Clifton Heritage

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation has unveiled a new addition to its Sir Nicholas Nuttall Coral Reef Sculpture Garden at Clifton Heritage National Park with the installation of Lady of Coral by internationally acclaimed artist Jason deCaires Taylor.

The sculpture joins the iconic Ocean Atlas, also created by Taylor, as part of BREEF’s underwater classroom off the coast of Clifton Heritage National Park, blending art, education, and marine conservation.

According to BREEF, Lady of Coral will evolve as corals grow across its surface, highlighting both the beauty and vulnerability of ocean ecosystems.

“We are excited to see how this new sculpture transforms in the coming years. The sculpture garden is a focal point for celebrating the wonders of the ocean and inviting members of the public to join us in protecting it,” said BREEF Executive Director Casuarina McKinney-Lambert.

