BREEF Film wins Kids N’ Film Festival award for best documentary

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The documentary “My Island My Future,” produced by Eleutheran students Taryn McKinney-Lambert and Kieon Sands, clinched the top spot in the ‘Best Documentary’ category at the Kids N’ Film Festival in California. This win marks the second award for the film this year, as it continues to make its impact on the global stage.

The Kids N’ Film Festival celebrates the creative endeavors of youth worldwide, showcasing family-friendly films that inspire, entertain, and provoke thought, regardless of background or ethnicity.

The short film “My Island, My Future” was inspired by the “Our Islands Our Future” campaign, which addresses the perils of oil drilling in The Bahamas. As an archipelago heavily reliant on its marine resources, any threat to the ocean poses a direct risk to the livelihoods of Bahamians. “Our Islands, Our Future” is a devoted collective of Bahamian and international advocates committed to safeguarding the nation’s waters.

The film features videos of snorkelers in south Eleuthera and was made two years ago, when 12-year-old Taryn initiated the project, penning a letter to former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. In the letter she expressed her determination to raise awareness about a cause that was important to her as a young Bahamian.