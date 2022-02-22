BREAKING THE MENTAL HEALTH STIGMA: Bahamian psychiatrist to offer free therapy sessions weekly

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Bahamian psychiatrist living in Canada wants to make mental health services accessible for both men and women in The Bahamas.

Lorenzo Rolle, a therapist of six years, is looking to start offering free therapeutic services to Bahamians once a week.

I believe a lot of Bahamians may need the help but either don’t know where to go, [are] afraid to ask for help or can’t afford it. – Psychiatrist Lorenzo Rolle

Rolle said counseling and therapy charges normally range from $100 to $150 per session, but he wishes to give Bahamians the necessary help without the financial burden.

He said his future goals are to open a private therapy practice from Monday to Friday, along with providing an additional day out of the week that will be free of charge.

“I believe a lot of Bahamians may need the help but either don’t know where to go, [are] afraid to ask for help or can’t afford it,” Rolle said.

Rolle said although research has shown women are more prone to have mental health challenges than men, he does not want to focus on one specific group but The Bahamas at large.

He said he has made the necessary steps to move closer to his goals by contacting the Bahamas Psychological Association and also hopes to establish a liaison within the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) so he can make calls for those in need of assistance while in Canada.

He urged Bahamians to take advantage of this opportunity, to not be afraid and to make their voices heard.

Rolle said a lot can be done to help support those struggling with private battles.

Many have a bad view of therapy because of the stigma attached to it. – Psychiatrist Lorenzo Rolle

He said the number one step is realizing it is harder trying to get through a “period of grief, sadness or stress” on your own.

“My scope of practice goes along the lines of addiction, depression, anxiety and others, so knowing that people are open to receiving help is amazing to hear…” Rolle said.

He added: “Many have a bad view of therapy because of the stigma attached to it, but [I encourage] people to give it a try and step out of your comfort zone because maybe the first start is changing the terminology of things.”

For more information, contact Rolle via WhatsApp at 587-738-0038 or Facebook at Lorenzo Rolle (https://www.facebook.com/Incrediblue1914).

Written by Eyewitness News Intern Jashonna Brown