BREAKING: SBF’s lawyer confirms voluntary extradition request

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has agreed to be voluntarily extradited to the United States.
SBF’s lawyer Jerone Roberts confirmed to Eyewitness News that his legal team is now preparing the necessary legal documents, adding that he hoped SBF would be returned to court this week.
He was flanked by attorneys Crystal Stuart and Kendrea Demeritte as he spoke at Long Wharf near the entrance of Arawak Cay.
His announcement follows a chaotic morning at magistrates court where SBF appeared before justice Shaka Serville to the apparent shock of his legal counsel.
This is a developing story.
Sam you take from the Rich and give to the poor remember sam. that was knot the right thing to do but becouse of your heart you give Sam.you are knot alone inspite of what you going trough be still and know that he is God he will never leave you nor forsake you to Sam with love. trust God sam will be praying for you.
I think the Bahamians want him gone. Todays fiasco is just gonna piss off the court and embarrass the Bahamian government. Neither of which is a positive for SBF.