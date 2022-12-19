BREAKING: SBF’s lawyer confirms voluntary extradition request

LocalDecember 19, 2022December 19, 2022 at 2:25 pm Ava Turnquest
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has agreed to be voluntarily extradited to the United States.

SBF’s lawyer Jerone Roberts confirmed to Eyewitness News that his legal team is now preparing the necessary legal documents, adding that he hoped SBF would be returned to court this week.

He was flanked by attorneys Crystal Stuart and Kendrea Demeritte as he spoke at Long Wharf near the entrance of Arawak Cay.
His announcement follows a chaotic morning at magistrates court where SBF appeared before justice Shaka Serville to the apparent shock of his legal counsel.

This is a developing story.

